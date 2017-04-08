Main Page
Welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki
Hello! And welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki. Migrating and expanding on the old Critical Hit, Exodite White Dwarf indexes.
White Dwarf Index
The main index can be found here:
- Category:White Dwarf has 99 issues.
There are several Indexes to White Dwarf articles, to will help find specific content including:
There are also categories including:
- People contributors , artists, designers which currently lists 45 people.
and the Games Workshop Product History page is really useful too.
Other publications
While focused on The Dwarf, the wiki also has some information on other, related, publications:
- Games & Puzzles Magazine - UK prozine that covered the emergence of the Fantasy gaming boom.
- Imagine Magazine (4) - TSR UKs dungeons & Dragon Magazine
- Trollcrusher - the first UK Fantasy Gaming zine.
- Alarums & Excursions - the first Fantasy Gaming zine.
External Links
For other great old-school wiki's see:
For discussion on Oldhammer themes
