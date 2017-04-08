Welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki

Hello! And welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki. Migrating and expanding on the old Critical Hit, Exodite White Dwarf indexes.

White Dwarf Index

The main index can be found here:

Category:White Dwarf has 99 issues.

There are several Indexes to White Dwarf articles, to will help find specific content including:

There are also categories including:

People contributors , artists, designers which currently lists 45 people.

and the Games Workshop Product History page is really useful too.

Other publications

While focused on The Dwarf, the wiki also has some information on other, related, publications:

Games & Puzzles Magazine - UK prozine that covered the emergence of the Fantasy gaming boom.

Imagine Magazine (4) - TSR UKs dungeons & Dragon Magazine

Trollcrusher - the first UK Fantasy Gaming zine.

Alarums & Excursions - the first Fantasy Gaming zine.

For other great old-school wiki's see:



For discussion on Oldhammer themes

If you would like to contribute to the wiki, please contact Zhu via the Oldhammer Forum.