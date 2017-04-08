Main Page

From The Oldhammer Wiki
Jump to: navigation, search

Welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki

Hello! And welcome to the Oldhammer Wiki. Migrating and expanding on the old Critical Hit, Exodite White Dwarf indexes.

White Dwarf Index

The main index can be found here:

There are several Indexes to White Dwarf articles, to will help find specific content including:

There are also categories including:

  • People contributors , artists, designers which currently lists 45 people.

and the Games Workshop Product History page is really useful too.

Other publications

While focused on The Dwarf, the wiki also has some information on other, related, publications:

External Links

For other great old-school wiki's see:


For discussion on Oldhammer themes

Log in / Sign Up

If you would like to contribute to the wiki, please contact Zhu via the Oldhammer Forum.

Retrieved from "http://wiki.oldhammer.org.uk/w/index.php?title=Main_Page&oldid=957"